Campaign DG: Labour Party announces Okupe’s replacement

The National Chairman of Labour Party, Julius Abure, has announced Akin Osuntokun as the new Director-General of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council to replace Dr. Doyin Okupe.

Abure made the announcement at a meeting of the National Working Committee of the party on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Eagle Online recalls that Okupe tendered his resignation after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja found him guilty of money laundering.

Though he got away with a fine of N13 million for the over N240 million money laundering charge, Okupe tendered his resignation as the DG of the PCC for the presidential candidate of the party for next year’s elections, Peter Obi.





