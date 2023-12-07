Osunbor joins governorship race in Edo

A former Governor of Edo, Professor Oserheimen Osunbor, on Thursday joined the governorship race in the state, saying that he has the capacity to lead Edo to an enviable position if given the opportunity in 2024.

Osunbor made his intention known in Benin during a visit to the Leadership of the Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress.

Osunbor said he was aware of the sufferings of Edo people and would change the narrative if he gets the party’s ticket and subsequently emerges governor of the state in the forthcoming governorship election.

According to him, “I have the experience and integrity, having been in office as governor for a short time. I promise to deliver good governance.”

Osunbor solicited the support of party leaders, promising he would take the state to greater heights following his rich history as an astute politician, whose tenure as governor recorded laudable feats.