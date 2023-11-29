Osun traditional warns land grabbers against trespass, calls for intervention 

The Traditional Ruler (Alabere) of Abere in Osun, Oba Adefemi Adelakin, has warned land grabbers against trespasses on other people’s landed properties in Abere.

Adelakin issued the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo on Wednesday.

He said that such illegal entries into people’s landed properties could lead to severe consequences when apprehended by security personnel.

He said that after his coronation as the Alabere of Abere on October 26, he had to ensure that land grabbers stayed away from his community, where many Federal, State and privates agencies, including residential estates, reside.

“Land grabbers cannot have freedom to operate in Abere town.

“I will always fight for what belongs to me.

“In any case of land grabbing, I personally always intervene.

“My desire is for the development of Abere where the seat of power is domiciled,” Adelakin said .

According to him, Abere is the administrative nerve centre of Osun but needs more attention from the State Government to ensure the community’s needs are met.

Adelakin said: “I want to implore the State Government to intervene in the development of Abere town.

“I am a government-recognized traditional ruler under the leadership of Timi of Ede land.

“So, it takes a king with wisdom and tact to oversee the town, especially when it comes to the issue of land grabbing, among other things “.

He further called on Governor Ademola Adeleke to assist in providing some basic social amenities for residents of Abere Community in Ede.

“I acknowledge that the government’s hands are tied due to its many commitments but Abere needs urgent intervention from the State Government.

“We need potable drinking water, electricity supply, installation of transformers, grading of Abere township roads among other critical infrastructure development.

“I use my personal funds to grade the roads because this is where the seat of power dwells.

Adelakin, however, said the community had embarked on building a police post with the awareness that when completed, the State Government would deploy police personnel specifically for the security of lives and property in Abere.