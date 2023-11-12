Osun speaks on N25,000 allowance reportedly approved for workers

The Osun State Government has reacted to reports that it has approved N25,000 allowance for workers in the state for November, 2023.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, reacted to the news in circulation.

Alimi said: “Against this backdrop, Osun State Government is constrained to dismiss it not only as a fake news from the pit of hell but maliciously fabricated to deceive innocent workers and people of the state.

“The administration of Senator Ademola Adeleke is therefore using this medium to assure the public, particularly civil servants, that the post in question is the handiwork of some mischievous elements bent on creating a wedge between a worker-friendly administration of Senator Ademola Adeleke and its loyal workforce.

“To this end, the state Government is also using this avenue to assure and re assure its teeming workforce of its avowed commitment to their welfare in line with the economic realities.

“It is worth noting to recall that the State Government under the current administration implemented the financial implication of promotion for civil servants granted as far back as 2019.

“Against this backdrop, in a matter of days, with all sense of sincerity and commitment to the welfare of workers, the current administration under the watch of His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke will roll out a good and well packaged transport scheme aimed at alleviating the pressure of transportation as a fall out of the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government with its attendant effects on workers and Nigerians generally.

“We are quick to also emphasize that If there will be an additional allowance, the civil servants in Osun state should be rest assured that the administration of Senator Ademola Adeleke will make this known via official channels.

“Therefore, we enjoin workers and the entire people of Osun State to discountenance the viral post on allowance for workers.

“Osun Government is still in the process of arriving at the appropriate support for workers within the available means of the state so as to avoid the repeat of the financial misadventures that characterized the past.”