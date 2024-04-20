Osun set to host First Lady as she launches  ‘Alternative School For Girls’

All necessary machinery has been put in place by the Osun State Government to accord a rousing welcome to the First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who is officially billed to be in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Tuesday, 23rd of April, 2024.

The First Lady is visiting Osun for the turning of sod of the “Alternative School For Girls” at Oke D.O, Ilesha Road, Osogbo.

This is contained in a press statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi.

The turning of the sod by the Wife of the President of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, according to Oluomo Alimi, is at the instance of her Non Governmental Organisation, ‘Renewed Hope Initiative’, geared towards achieving a better life for all families in Nigeria.

Part of Alimi’s press statement reads as follows: “On behalf of His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, the Government and good people of Osun State, it gladdens my heart, officially, to state with all sense of responsibility that Government has put all necessary arrangements in place to warmly receive the First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

“Against this background,while we look forward with joy and excitement to extend the warm and hospitable nature of the Government and good people of Osun State to the Mother of the nation, Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Government wishes to use this opportunity to implore the people of Osun State to come out en masse to receive the First Lady of Nigeria and her entourage.

“The Osun State Government and its good people are not taking the one day official visit of the First Lady of Nigeria to our dear state for granted.

“We look forward to cherishing and maximizing the one day official visit to the fullest on Tuesday, the 23rd of April, 2024.”