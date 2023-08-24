Osun inaugurates committee to distribute FG’s palliatives

The Osun State Government has inaugurated a committee to distribute the Federal Government’s food palliatives to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the residents of the state.

Kolapo Alimi, the Commissioner for Information, revealed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Osogbo, the state capital.

Alimi said members of the committee were inaugurated by the Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi.

The Commissioner said that the state government had received 3,000 bags of 50kg rice from the Federal Government.

He said that the state government was still expecting additional 14,320 bags of rice and 3,000 metric tonnes of maize.

Alimi also said that the committee comprises representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Muslim community, labour unions, market women and Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria.

He said the committee would meet and fashion out ways of distributing the grains to the “poorest of the poor”.

The Commissioner said: “Once the state receives the remaining bags of rice from the Federal Government, it will start its distribution.”

On the N5 billion Federal Government palliatives to states, the Commissioner said Osun State was yet to receive the money.

Alimi said: “As at today, we have received 3000 bags of rice and we are still expecting 14,320 bags.

“Members of the committee in their wisdom decided that it will be better for the remaining bags of rice to come and be distributed at once than to distribute the available 3,000 bags in one cup.

“We also heard that the Federal Government is giving N5 billion to each of the states.

“We have not received any kobo, but we are hoping that it will come.

“Once we receive the money, our Governor is always transparent.

“He will equally address the state on it.

“As it is today, in our account book, we have not received alert or any money in relation to N5 billion for palliative.

“What we have received in concrete term happens to be 3,000 bags of rice.”

In his remarks, Alhaji Mustapha Olawuyi, President of Osun Muslim community, said the bags of rice were intact and were yet to be distributed as being speculated.

Also speaking, Mary Oyebode, the state’s Iyaloja-General, said the information that the rice had been diverted was false.

The CAN, labour and IPAC representatives in their remarks also dispelled the rumour that the bags of rice had been diverted.