Osun Governor’s wife, Olori Afolabi bail out indigent family of triplets + Photos

The First Lady of Osun State, Erelu Ngozi Adeleke, has paid the medical bills of an indigent family, whose name is yet to be revealed.

The Queen of Apomuland in Osun State, Olori Janet Afolabi, made the disclosure on her Facebook page.

Olori Afolabi wrote: “A woman gave birth to triplets and was unable to pay hospital bills in Osogbo, capital of Osun state.

“She came under intense pressure when her husband visited but didn’t show up again for two days.

“She was almost losing her mind because she thought the husband had run away to avoid the financial implications of triplets.

“Unknown to her, the husband was soliciting for help from every available source.

“Luckily, someone informed Osun State First Lady, Erelu Ngozi Adeleke, about the situation.

“She cleared all the bills and the woman was discharged.

“Yesterday, the First Lady and l visited the woman to show her love and support.

“This is the 4th set of triplets born by indigent women in Osogbo this year.”