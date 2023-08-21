Osun gives updates on palliative delivery

The Government of Osun state has again updated the general public about the palliative delivery from the Federal Government just as it is finalizing the template for distribution to residents of the state.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Hon Kolapo Alimi, the state is expecting the second batch of Federal Government food palliative distribution even as it still awaits the last truck of 600 bags of rice from the first batch.

According to the statement, the second batch which is expected as soon as possible includes 14,516 bags of 50kg rice and 3, 200MT of maize.

The statement further quoted the message from the federal government team reading as follows: “We hereby wish to inform you that the second batch of federal government food palliative distribution is poised to commence as soon as possible, and you are scheduled to receive 14,516 bags of 50kg rice and 3,200MT of maize”

Hon Alimi said the update above is necessary to keep the public abreast of development on the palliative distribution, clarifying however that a truck of 600 bags is still outstanding from the first batch.

He explained that the state government is finalizing the template for distribution which he promised will ensure that all segments of the society benefit from the distribution exercise.

” The Government wants to ensure full delivery before launching out on the distribution. We assure the public of transparency and accountability in the sharing of the foodstuffs to the citizenry”, the statement posited.