Osinbajo reaches out to Bolanle Raheem’s husband, family

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has contacted and consoled the husband and family of Bolanle Raheem, who was shot and killed by a policeman on Christmas day in Lagos.

Raheem, who was pregnant, was shot by Drambi Vandi, a police officer attached to the Ajiwe police division in the Ajah area of the state.

Osinbajo contacted the husband and family last week Wednesday, December 28 to condole and pray with them, even though his aides said he has been away on vacation since Christmas Day when he preached at the Aso Villa Chapel.

The murder of late Raheem on Christmas day has sparked reactions from Nigerians from different walks of life, including condolences for the family and prayers for the repose of her soul.

The Vice President, during the phone call made from his vacation, also assured the deceased family of justice and prayed to God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

The late Raheem was a member of the Olive Parish of the RCCG in Ikoyi, where Osinbajo was a Pastor up until 2015 when he assumed office as Vice President.

Recall that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, have also condemned the killing and commiserated with Raheem’s family.