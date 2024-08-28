Oronsaye Report: I can’t give timeline for implementation – Gbajabiamila

The Chief Of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that he could not give a timeline for the implementation of the Steve Oronsaye Report on the restructuring of the civil service.

The Federal Executive Council had in February 2024 given 12 weeks to an eight-man committee it set up to implement the report.

But speaking in an interview with newsmen during a visit to the headquarters of one of the Federal Government agencies under the supervision of the State House, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, in Abuja, Gbajabiamila said the implementation of the Oronsaye Report cannot be rushed.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives said: “Oronsaye’s Report is being worked upon.

“Yes, we’ve been talking about this for months now, but anything worth doing is worth doing properly.

“It is not as easy as it sounds.

“A committee has been set up looking at it and I am sure very soon, the final report will be out and implementation will begin.

“I can’t give an exact timeline, but soon.

“We don’t want to sacrifice thoroughness on the altar of anxiety or anxiousness of getting things done.

“It will be done soon.”

The Orosanye Report has been on the shelf of the government for 12 years until February when the FEC, chaired by President Bola Tinubu, approved its full implementation.

The report had proposed the merger, scrapping or relocation of some Federal Government parastatals, agencies and commissions.

This was meant to reduce the cost of running the government, which had been described as high.

The 800-page report, submitted on April 16, 2012, said there were 541 parastatals, commissions and agencies, recommending that 263 of the agencies should be reduced to 161, 38 abolished and 52 merged.

