Coordinator warns camp officials against extorting corps members

The National Youth Service Corps Coordinator in Katsina State, Alhaji Sa’idu Ibrahim, has warned officials against extorting the corps members and over socialisation in camp.

He said this when he addressed camp officials in preparation for the forthcoming 2024 Batch ‘B’ stream Il orientation course.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the three weeks orientation exercise is scheduled to commence nationwide on Wednesday.

The Coordinator, who spoke on Tuesday in Katsina, the Katsina State capital, explained that the warning was to draw their attention to redouble their commitment towards the success of the orientation course.

Ibrahim also admonished the collaborating agencies to join hands with the climate setting committee to give a warm welcome to the Prospective Corps Members as they arrived at the camp.

He equally appealed to the general staff to play a similar role to give the PCMs a very warm reception, treat them equally and make them feel at home.

On security, Ibrahim urged the officials not to compromise, saying if there is an issue that requires urgency, they should not hesitate to call him directly.

The Coordinator also directed that all camp officials must maintain a clean environment and proper dressing during the programme.

Alhaji Aliyu Sani, the Camp Director, pleaded with the officials to adhere strictly to the camp rules and regulations as well as ensure synergy in the camp assignment.

The Camp Commandant, Lieutenant Oiza Ehinlaiye, encouraged all the camp officials to give their maximum support and cooperation by reporting any issue immediately.

The Commandant assured the state coordinator of a rancour-free orientation course exercise.

