Oro Community in Kwara holds home-coming reception for Lai Mohammed

Oro Community Development Association (OCDA) in Kwara on Saturday held a home-coming reception for the former Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

The News Agency if Nigeria reports that the reception was to celebrate achievements of the minister and successful completion of his tenure.

NAN further reports that the association is the umbrella body of all Igbomina sons and daughters in Irepodun local Government Area of Kwara.

The OCDA President, Prof. Babaode Bojuwoye, commended the former minister for making the town proud as the first federal political appointee from the town.

Bojuwoye said Mohammed has left indelible footprints in the town with his achievements too numerous to mention.

He listed some of his achievements to include: construction of intra town roads, hospital, Transmission Council of Nigeria’s step down under construction and the facilitation of the employment of qualified indigenes into the federal public service.

The OCDA president added that his achievements at the Federal level earned him another appointment on the international scene immediately after the end of his tenure as minister.

In his goodwill message, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, said the former minister was diligent in service.

He urged the people of Igbomina to be united and avoid the pull down syndrome to have more of their citizens representing them at the national level.

Kwara Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, said the reception was an indicator that the former minister is loved at home.

He charged the people to be diligent in whatever duty they are assigned.

In his vote of thanks, the former minister said the reception was dear to him as there was no honour as valuable as one coming from one’s home town.

He thereafter pledged his continuous contribution and development to his home town.

The reception was attended by family members, friends, heads of Federal ministries and agencies, as well as political stalwarts.

Also, the Director General, National Institute for Hospital and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) Alhaji Nura Kangiwa; NNPC Director, Chief Pius Akinyelure; Director General of the National Commission for Museum and Emoluments, Prof. Abba Tijani, were at the event.

Spokesperson of the 9th National Assembly, Sen. Jibola Bashir, Former Chairman, NBC Board, Bashir Bolarinwa, and a host of other allies were also in attendance.