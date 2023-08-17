Opeyemi Aiyeola reacts to reports that her marriage is in crisis 

Nollywood actress Opeyemi Aiyeola has joyfully returned to social media amid alleged marital issues.

Aiyeola celebrated her son’s graduation to high school on Instagram.

The proud mother of two noted that she has been off Instagram for a few days and back with smiles and a heart full of gratitude.

Also Read:

She wrote, “Being off IG for a few days now, allow me return with smiles and heart full of gratitude to the divine and human angels.

“Mummy’s big baby is off to secondary school.

“Oya how many good news and celebrations ave I missed. Celebrations lobade.”