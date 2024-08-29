OPC @ 30: Again, Gani Adams advocates restructuring for effective resolution of Nigeria’s challenges

The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland and the National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Iba Gani Adams, has once again made a call to President Bola Tinubu on the need to embark on restructuring of the country, stressing that it remains the best solution to solving Nigeria’s pressing issues.

The Yoruba generalissimo made the call while speaking at the grand finale of the 30th anniversary of OPC, held today, Thursday August 29,2024, at 10 Degrees Events Centre, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to him, “Nigeria has lost its pride of place in Africa. Our nation has continued to lose grip of what makes it the giant of among the comity of nations.

“It is obvious that Nigeria is no longer the giant of Africa.

“Other African countries like South Africa and Egypt are coming up as great nations on the African continents.

“However,our major problem is the structural imbalances of Nigeria.

“As far as the OPC is concerned, there is need for restructuring in Nigeria.”

Iba Gani Adams asserted that “The restructuring must be tied to regionalism with a reflection of the 1960/ 1963 constitutions, where all the six geo-political zones can develop at their own pace.”

This, according to him, will reduce the burden on the Federal Government and it will enhance the socio- economic progress in Nigeria.

He added that “We are in a very difficult situation now in the country and if we didn’t restructure Nigeria now, in the next few years, Nigeria May go down as the 20th economy in Africa.

“This is the reality of the present situation in the country,as it centres on the structural imbalances of Nigeria as a nation.”

