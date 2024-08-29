EKEDC speaks on reported disconnection of UNILAG power supply after N180m payment

The Management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has clarified its position on the reported disconnection of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, from the power grid.

Reports gathered showed that Eko DisCo disconnected the power supply to the institution over unpaid electricity bills.

Speaking on the development in a statement on Wednesday, the university management said it has been grappling with the burden of rising electricity costs.

It was learnt that the challenge became worse when EKEDC upgraded the university’s tariff category from “Band B” to “Band A,” resulting in a hike in monthly electricity bills.

Before the upgrade, UNILAG was said to be paying between N150 million and N180 million monthly.

However, the June bill under the new “Band A” tariff nearly doubled, reaching almost N300 million—a 100% increase that the university is struggling to manage.

“Just two weeks after our meeting, we were hit with a staggering bill of nearly half a billion naira (N472 million) for July, further increasing our debt burden!

“We kept our promise and paid N180 million on August 20, yet on August 27, EKEDC disconnected us without notice and has refused to reconnect the university to the national grid,” the statement partly read.

The management however assured the university community that efforts were being made to resolve the issue with EKEDC.

It called for calm and announced that power supply across the campus would be rationed until further notice.

Responding in a statement made available to The Eagle Online on Thursday, the Management of EKEDC said its attention has been drawn to the recent reports concerning the disconnection of power supply to UNILAG despite a payment of N180 million.

According to the DisCo, “It is imperative to clarify that this payment only partially defrays a small fraction of the outstanding debt owed by the university, which significantly exceeds the amount paid and currently stands at over N1Billion naira (#1,035,197,446.43).”

EKEDC, further in the statement signed by its GM, Corporate Communications and Strategy, Babatunde Lasaki, said, “It is imperative to state here that UNILAG was disconnected from the power grid on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, due to recurring accumulated outstanding payments and following multiple engagements between the UNILAG team.

“Also, in adherence to regulatory requirements and procedures, disconnection notices were served at different times to the university, and principal staff of the institution; The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola (VC), Director of Works Engr. Olaniyi, and Head Technical Department Engr. Ajayi were among those engaged several times by EKEDC team led by the GM, Technical Services, Engr. Femi Olaoye, AGM, Key Customer Group, Mr. Abdulkadir AbduRahman and the Ijora District Business Manager, Mr. Clement Sanyaolu.”

It continued, “To set the record straight, UNILAG’s migration from Band B to Band A tariff followed due process, with adequate engagements and communication regarding the implications.

“The tariff increase reflects the institution’s average 23 hours of supply availability, aligning with Band A criteria.

“EKEDC has consistently engaged in open dialogue with UNILAG to address concerns regarding the tariff increase and the outstanding debts.

“While the university has expressed its preference to remain on Band B, it is important to note that tariff classifications are determined based on supply availability and cannot be altered arbitrarily.

“It is also noteworthy that UNILAG gets power supply from the grid on two dedicated feeders for their consumption.”

“While EKEDC values the relationship with UNILAG, it is important to note that as a distribution company, we procure energy from the market and must meet our remittance obligations to sustain the sector and our business.

“After exhausting all negotiation options without reaching a satisfactory resolution, the institution was disconnected on August 27, 2024.

“We understand the inconvenience caused by this situation and appeal to the members of the university community for their understanding.

“EKEDC is committed to providing reliable electricity services, but this is contingent on the timely settlement of bills and adherence to agreed-upon terms.

“EKEDC remains committed to resolving this issue amicably and in a manner that serves the best interests of both parties.

“We have initiated further discussions with UNILAG’s management to explore feasible solutions, including a phased repayment plan that aligns with the university’s budgetary constraints,” the statement added.

