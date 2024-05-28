One year in office: Buhari conveys good wishes to Tinubu

Former President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday extended his best wishes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the completion of his first year in office.
Former President Buhari’s message to Tinubu was contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.
He also appealed to all citizens to continue to strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill.
“He also appealed to them to give their blessings and support to the Tinubu administration so that it can succeed in its efforts to build a Nigeria of our dreams,” the statement added.
Furthermore, Buhari expressed his wish for a successful tenure in office by the Tinubu administration.