One killed as bus rams into petrol tanker on Otedola Bridge

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority says its operatives rescued 12 accident victims trapped inside a commercial bus, which ran into a petrol tanker inward Otedola Bridge, Lagos.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday.

In the statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Taofiq Adebayo, Oreagba said the accident, which occurred around 5pm on Tuesday, had the driver of a commercial bus (KJA 364 YA) and another 12 passengers trapped.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the bus had a brake failure and ran into a trailer while on motion by Secretariat before Oando Filling Station inward Otedola Bridge.

Oreagba said that one of the accident victims died instantly, while others were handed over to medical personnel (Emergency Response), who came to the accident scene by LASTMA officials.

The General Manager of LASTMA warned motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers, to always ensure that their vehicles were road worthy before embarking on any journey within or outside the state.





