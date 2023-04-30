OndoDecides: Defeated PDP candidate congratulates APC rival, calls for rapid development

The candidate of People Democratic Party (PDP), Ilaje Constituency 1 in the March 18 State House of Assembly general election in Ondo State, Prince Olusola Kayode Ehinlanwon has congratulated Prince Abayomi Akinruntan, the winner of the poll.

Akinruntan is the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of the incumbent members that was re-elected. This makes it his third term in House of Assembly.

Ehinlanwo made the statement in a meeting held at his campaign office in Igbokoda, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Sunday in Akure.

According to him, “I am calling on my supporters to accept the outcome of the election in good faith, as God Almighty is the only one who gives power and positions.

“I had offered myself to serve and to give robust representation to my good people of Ilaje Constituency 1 in Ondo State House of Assembly but they preferred to continue with the candidate of APC for reasons best known to them.

“I cannot query their judgement but to abide by their decision. For me, politics is not a “do or die”, and I wish my brother, Prince (Hon) Abayomi Akinruntan a successful tenure.

“And I urge him to use the the mandate given to him by our people for the upliftment of the constituency,” he said.

Ehinlanwo explained that it was imperative to make it clear to his supporters that he holds no grudge against anybody for the outcome of the election that it was understandable why it went that way.

“But I implore my supporters and PDP members in Ilaje to be steadfast and braze up for the challenges ahead,” he said.

Ehinlanwo, therefore, reiterated that Ilaje as a whole needs attention with the level of deprivation and devastation of the area, coupled with the Atlantic Ocean’s incursion into Ayetoro community.

He called on the state government to be sincere and responsive to the yearnings of the Ilaje people as key tools of development in the area – OSOPADEC and NDDC – have been hijacked by anti-development agents.

According to him, to whom much is given, much is expected.

