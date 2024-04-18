Ondo Governorship Poll: YPP offers free Nomination Form to ex-students leader

The Young Progressives Party has offered a free nomination form to John Akinmurele, a former students leader, as its sole aspirant in the forthcoming Ondo State Governorship election.

The event took place at the headquarters of the party in Abuja.

Akinmurele, a former President of Students Union Government, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo state, was given both Nomination and Expression of Interest forms at no cost to him.

Presenting the forms to the aspirant, the National Organising Secretary of the party, William Moses, said the decision to offer the platform free to the aspirant was taken by the YPP National Working Committee.

He said being a young man with integrity, high pedigree, cognate experience and leadership quality, the party gave Akinmurele the platform to realise his political ambition.

Moses said the decision was in line with the party’s notion for “a generational shift in leadership; a revolution that would be driven by highly cerebral, mentally progressive and young innovative leaders without greed”.

He said all the criteria and qualities the party required for leadership were found in Akinmurele and they had no doubt that he would make the party proud in the forthcoming polls.

On his part, the aspirant expressed gratitude to the party NWC for its magnanimity, adding that the development caused him mixed feelings of excitement and commitment.

“It is a challenge to me, to justify the huge confidence reposed in me; It will make me to go into the election with full commitment to win and to start a paradigm shift in the governorship of the state.

“I can assure you that the paradigm shift in our political landscape had already begun with this development.

“While other political parties are selling forms to aspirants at outrageous amount of N50 million, if a political party offers a nomination form free of charge to an aspirant, it is a signal that our democracy is developing

“We are getting to what it entails to build a credible political leadership,” he said.

Akinmurele said he is aspiring to govern Ondo state on the heels of courage and to let the people of the state know that they had suffered enough of bad governance.

According to him, his campaign slogan is “Iya yi to” meaning the people’s suffering is enough and has come to an end.

“A state with the longest coast line in Nigeria, vast arable land, untapped second largest bitumen deposit in the whole world, palm trees with other economic trees and arable produce, yet, my people wallow in abject poverty.

“A state that should be the pride of the country; But unfortunately, where we are today is unacceptable. We cannot afford to remain at the bottom of the ladder,

‘That is why I am telling the people of Ondo State that, “iya yi to” enough of this suffering,” he said

Akinmurele assured that, with his emergence, “end has come to poverty, hunger, starvation, poor infrastructure, delayed salary payment, maternal and child mortality.

“End has come to oppression and suppression, bad governance, intimidation, indebtedness and hopelessness in the state”.

He added: “I am coming with the message of hope and a brighter Ondo state. I represent the new generation, the youth demography.

“I am coming with the energy of the youths and I will be the pride of the elders and the inspiration of my colleagues, the youths. I am coming to turn Ondo state around”.

Akinmurele from Ilutitun, Okitipupa Local Government Area is a security expert with a Masters Degree in Legal Criminological and Security Psychology.

Before going into private business, he had worked in the Department of State Services for 13 years where he voluntarily resigned.