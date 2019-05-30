The Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Yemi Olowolabi, has charged members of the Performing Musician Employers Association of Nigeria, Ondo State chapter to ensure that music played by members of the association is of quality, stating that it is the best was to attract patronage.

The Information and Orientation Commissioner gave the charge while playing host to the executive of PMAN, led by the state Chairman, Comrade Jide Murphy Abiade, in his office in Akure, the state capital.

Olowolabi also advised PMAN members in the state to endeavour to use state of the art equipment, adding that technology has made music-playing easier.

He therefore commended the executive and other members of the association for the vital role being played, stressing that music is a priority while planning any event.

Speaking earlier, Abiade said the association was registered in Nigeria under the Trade Union Act of 1978 and Ondo State chapter has been in existence since the formation of the union in the country, with zonal chapters across the 18 local government areas of the state.

According to him: “It is not an understatement to say music emanated from Ondo State because most of the successful musicians in Nigeria who had and still making wave in the industry globally are from the state such as the grand patron of PMAN, King Sunny Ade, late Orlando Owoh, late Madam Comfort Omoge, Chief Francis Akintade, Aralola and host of others.”

Abiade solicited support and patronage by the state government whenever the state is hosting social functions.

The chairman informed the Commissioner of a proposed musical album that would showcase the development programmes of the Governor Rotimi Akeredolu-led government in the state by members of PMAN, Ondo State.

He noted that people of the state are enjoying dividends of democracy through provision of infrastructure being witnessed across the state.

Abiade added that the association is planning to re-awaken the music industry in the state through a programme tagged: “PMAN music festival,” which comes up on June 19 at Ade Super Hotel, Akure and will feature seminar, music competition, awards and a gala nite.