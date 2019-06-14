The Ondo State House of Assembly, in its maiden sitting on Friday, dissolved the interim caretaker chairmen of the 18 council areas of the state with immediate effect.

The Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, upon the unanimous decision of the house, dissolved the caretaker chairmen sequel to the expiration of the six months life span given to them by the Governor, Arakunrin Akeredolu on December 13, 2018.

The House ordered the caretaker chairmen to hand over all government property in their stead to their various directors, Local Government Administration.

The majority leader, Jamiu Maito, moved a motion for the dissolution of the interim management which was seconded by the deputy speaker, Iroju Ogundeji.

In another development, the Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji, submitted the report to confirm the appointment of three nominees, as members of the Ondo State Civil Service Commission which was seconded by Simeon Borokini.

The nominees are: Rotimi Okeowo, Isaac Itiola and Joel Magi.

The speaker, having listened to the recommendations of the legislators and proper screening, confirmed the appointment of the three nominees to be members of the state civil service commission.

On the spate of kidnapping by herdsmen in the state, the member representing Akure North, Abiodun Faleye, moved a motion for the house to rise to the challenge by inviting the relevant security agencies in the state.

Faleye expressed displeasure over the menace and submitted that a law should be enacted to restrict the movement of Fulani herdsmen across the length and breadth of Ondo state.

The speaker, who appreciated the efforts of the state government in curbing kidnapping activities, created a five-member committee to find a lasting solution to the spate of kidnapping in the state.

The committee was given two weeks to submit its report to the assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 9th Assembly tagged `Assembly of Progress’ held its maiden plenary sitting to deliberate on salient matters that needed urgent attention in the state despite being on working recess.