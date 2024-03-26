Ondo APC mourns death of governorship aspirant

The Ondo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has expressed sadness over the death of one of its gubernatorial aspirants, Dr. Paul Akintelure.

The Medical Doctor from Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state died in the early hours of Tuesday.

He died in Lagos during a brief illness.

Expressing grief, Ade Adetimehin, the state Chairman of the APC, in a statement in Akure described the deceased as a personal friend with whom he had good relationship over the years, saying the news was shocking.

Also Read:

Adetimehin said Akintelure was a governorship aspirant getting ready to participate in the party’s primary scheduled for April.

According to him, Akintelure was a highly refined and consistent political figure, whose position for being in politics is to build the people and the state.

The party’s chairman added that the contributions of the departed political leader to the development and stability of APC in the state would not be forgotten.

He said: “Like other governorship aspirants, he was optimistic of victory, come April.

“He had many other plans, death was never part of them.

“The State chapter condoles with the immediate family, Igbotako Community, his political associates, and the Nigerian Medical Association.

“May his soul rest in peace.”