Ondo 2024: You lack legal authority to endorse Aiyedatiwa, Ondo lawmakers slam Speaker

Following the announcement of the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, to support Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s governorship bid on behalf of the assembly, some members of the House have kicked against the declaration.

The disagreement was made known in a statement signed by 13 members of the House of Assembly on Wednesday.

In the statement, the lawmakers passed a vote of no confidence in the speaker.

Recall that Aiyedatiwa, on Tuesday in Akure, the state capital, declared his intention to contest the governorship election of the state coming up in November this year.

On his part, the speaker, in his goodwill message, assured the governor of the support of the members of the Assembly in getting the ticket of the All Progressives Congress and winning the main election in November.

Oladiji said: “We have about 18 (out of 26) members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, who are here with Governor Aiyedatiwa.

“The Ondo House is for Aiyedatiwa, even those who are not APC, they are in the same struggle with us.

“My advice to our leaders across the 18 local governments, go back to your local governments and do the needful.

“Let the reconciliation continue come April 24, (primary), we will deliver Hon. Aiyedatiwa.

“On behalf of the honourable members of Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr. Governor, congratulations in advance.”

However, some members of the Assembly have distanced themselves from the endorsement of the speaker, stating that the parliament has not endorsed any of the governorship aspirants yet.

The lawmakers described the statement of the speaker as embarrassing and disappointing.

House Members who signed the statement included Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi (Majority Leader), Moyinolorun Taiwo Ogunwumiju (Parliamentary Secretary), Oluwarotimi Fasonu (Chief Whip), Olajide Oguntodu (Minority Leader), Raymond Daodu (Deputy Minority Leader) and Akinsuroju Nelson.

Others are Akomolafe Temitope, Ifabiyi Olatunji, Agbulu Akeem, Christopher Ayebusiwa, Atinuke Witherspoon, Biola Oladapo and Afe Felix.

The statement partly read: “At no point did the Ondo State House of Assembly deliberate the governorship ambition of any of the numerous aspirants that have indicated their interests to contest for the state’s 2024 governorship election, let alone agree to support any particular aspirant.

“Mr Speaker lacks the moral and legal authority to speak or pledge support for any governorship aspirant on behalf of the House without the explicit consent of members.

“Mr Speaker has, by his unconventional and false public declaration, misrepresented the honourable House, and in so doing, brought the 10th Ondo State House of Assembly into disrepute, caused needless controversies and breached our confidence in his leadership.

“Consequently, we hereby pass a vote of no-confidence in the leadership of the Speaker, Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji.”