Ondo 2024: Two nabbed for allegedly printing fake membership cards

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested two members of the All Progressives Congress for allegedly printing fake membership cards ahead of the April 20 governorship primary in the state.

Command Spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday.

Odunlami-Omisanya, a Superintendent of Police, said the suspects were arrested at their hideout in Ondo town on Wednesday.

According to her, the police received an intel that one Mr. Ariyo, a transporter in Ondo town, was registering APC members at his residence ahead of the party primary slated for April 20, 2024.

She explained that operatives from Yaba Police Divisional Headquarters, Ondo, led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, visited the house and recovered some items from the scene.

She said: “Items received include APC party’s registration booklets, list of names of purported party members of Ward 7 Ondo, and 53 passport photographs of different individuals.

Also Read:

“Also, a jotter containing names, two exercise books with names, and phone numbers of people and two slips of a registered form.

“So, the two suspects have been arrested and are assisting the police with necessary information to apprehend others involved in this cynicism.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Oladipo, admonishes all political aspirants to caution their supporters whose acts can stir the hornet’s nest in the state.

“The CP also ordered total clamp down on incendiaries no matter whose ox is gored, as the Command has spread its tentacles to all nooks and crannies of the State to ensure safety of lives and property and peaceful conduct of the party primaries in the State.”