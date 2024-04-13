Ondo 2024: There’s no vacancy in Government House — Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, has asked those trying to get him disqualified from the forthcoming governorship election in the state to have a rethink.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who spoke on Friday, declared that there was no vacancy in the Government House in Alagbaka.

He said this after his screening by the Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress for governorship aspirants at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

He said the issues raised on his high school certificate were borne out of ignorance, adding that evidence abound he did not forge any of his certificates.

He said; “Screening is one of the exercises that must be done among the processes that the aspirants have to go through.

“Mine has just been done this morning and all documents that were submitted have to be verified and questions asked where some were not too clear to the screening committee.

“Questions were asked and answered and at the end of the day, I have been cleared that there are no issues.

“Especially the issue that has to do with the certificate for which a petition was written, that has now been put to rest.

Also Read

“My certificates are genuine and authentic.

“I think it is just a kind of mischief by some other aspirants who find me to be an aspirant to beat trying to look for a way to discredit my person, but that has been verified and put to rest.”