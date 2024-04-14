Ondo 2024: Read full report of APC aspirants vetting committee

The full report of the committee that vetted the aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress for the November 2024 governorship election in Ondo State has been submitted to the leadership of the party.

The screening of the 16 aspirants for the party’s primaries was conducted at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The Chairman of the screening committee and National Legal Adviser of the APC, Prof. Abdulkarim Abubakar, signed the report.

12th April, 2024

The Chairman,

Ondo State Primary Elections Screening Committee,

All Progressives Congress,

No. 40, Blantyre Street,

Wuse II-Abuja.

Ondo State 2024 Gubernatorial Primary Election

Report of the Vetting Committee of Aspirants

Introduction:

As part of preparation for the Ondo State Gubernatorial Election scheduled to be held on Saturday, 16 November 2024, and pursuant to the power of the National Legal Adviser to vet and certify certificates and credentials of all Aspirants contesting for election in the party, and the Guideline for the Conduct of Ondo State Primary Elections 2024,a Vetting Committee was also constituted to work with me to review and verify the Nomination Forms and supporting credentials submitted by the sixteen (16) aspirants seeking the nomination of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The aspirants who bought and submitted forms are

Adewale Akinterinwa Olumuyiwa

Duerimini Isaacs Kekemeke

Francis Adeoayo Faduyile

Garvey Oladiran Iyantan

Ifeoluwa Olusola Oyedele

Jimoh Ibrahim

Folorunsho John Odimayo Okunjimi

Mayo Samuel Akinfolarin

Morayo Lebi

Olamide Felix Ohunyeye

Olugbenga Omogbemi Edema

Olusoji Adewale Ehinlanwo

Olusola Alex Oke

Omogoroye Folakemi Judith

Orimisan Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Waheed-Adekojo Funmilayo Mary

The committee, composed of members with a background in law, election management and party administration, conducted a thorough and transparent vetting process in line with the party’s guidelines and principles of fairness.

Methodology:

The vetting process commenced with the review of nomination forms by the aspirants, accompanied by relevant supporting documents including educational certificates, party membership record, copies of INEC Voter Card and other relevant credentials.

The committee meticulously reviewed each submission, verifying the authenticity of documents and ensuring compliance with the party’s eligibility criteria as followings

Review of Nomination Form: To ascertain that all required details were supplied.

Educational Qualifications:

The committee verified the educational qualifications of aspirants, ensuring they meet the minimum requirements stipulated by the party.

Party Membership Card:

Membership records were cross-checked with the party’s database to confirm aspirants’ active and continuous membership.

INEC Voters Card: Proof of registration with INEC and eligibility to vote and be voted for.

Birth Certificate: Proof that the aspirant is an Indigene of Ondo State.

Findings:

The findings of the committee are as follows.

SN

Name of Aspirant

Completed Nomination Form

Party Membership

Birth Certificate

INEC Voter Card

Edeucation Qualification

Indigeneship Certificate

Remark

1. Adewale Akinterinwa Olumuyiwa

Yes

No

Yes

Yes

Minimum School certificate attached.

Other academic and professional qualifications submitted.

NO

Aspirant should be informed to present APC Membership Card and Certificate of Indigeneship before Screening Committee

2. Duerimini Isaacs Kekemeke

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Minimum School certificate attached. Other academic and professional qualifications submitted.

Yes

All required documents supplied.

3. Francis Adeoayo Faduyile

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Minimum School certificate attached. Other academic and professional qualifications submitted.

No

Aspirant should be informed to present Certificate of Indigeneship before Screening Committee

4 Garvey Oladiran Iyantan

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Minimum School certificate attached. Other academic and professional qualifications submitted.

Yes

All required documents supplied.

5 Ifeoluwa Olusola Oyedele

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Minimum School certificate attached. Other academic and professional qualifications submitted.

Yes

All required documents supplied.

6 Jimoh Ibrahim Folorunsho

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Minimum School certificate attached. Other academic and professional qualifications submitted.

Yes

All required documents supplied.

7 John Odimayo Okunjimi

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Minimum School certificate attached. Other academic and professional qualifications submitted.

No

All required documents supplied.

8 Mayo Samuel Akinfolarin

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Minimum School certificate attached. Other academic and professional qualifications submitted.

Yes

All required documents supplied.

9 Morayo Lebi

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Minimum School certificate attached. Other academic and professional qualifications submitted.

Yes

All required documents supplied.

10 Olamide Felix Ohunyeye

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Minimum School certificate attached. Other addition acedemic and professional qualifications submitted.

Yes

All required documents supplied.

11 Olugbenga Omogbemi Edema

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Minimum School certificate attached. Other academic and professional qualifications submitted.

Yes

All required documents supplied.

12 Olusoji Adewale Ehinlanwo

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Minimum School certificate attached. Other academic and professional qualifications submitted.

No

Aspirant should be informed to present Certificate of Indigeneship before Screening Committee

13 Olusola Alex Oke

Yes

Yes

No

Yes

Minimum School certificate attached. Other academic and professional qualifications submitted.

No

Aspirant should be informed to present Certificate of Indigeneship and Birth Certificate before Screening Committee

14 Omogoroye Folakemi Judith

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Minimum School certificate attached. Other academic and professional qualifications submitted.

No

Aspirant should be informed to present Certificate of Indigeneship before Screening Committee

15 Orimisan Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Minimum School certificate attached. Other academic and professional qualifications submitted.

Yes

All required documents supplied.

16 Waheed-Adekojo Funmilayo Mary

Yes

Yes

No

Yes

Minimum School certificate attached. Other academic and professional qualifications submitted.

Yes

Aspirant should be informed to present Birth Certificate before Screening Committee

Petition:

The Committee received a petition from Gbenga Omogbemi Edema, one of the Aspirants, alleging certificate forgery against Gov. Orimisan Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Copy attached as Annexure A).

The Committee decided to verify the School Certificate allegedly forged by checking online from the website of the West Africa Examination Council (the WAEC Scratch Card attached as Annexure B).

The Committee found no credible evidence to substantiate the allegation of certificate forgery against Orimisan Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The committee verified Gov. Aiyedatiwa‘s WAEC Result and confirmed it is genuine and in compliance with the party’s guidelines (the Result is attached as Annexure C).

The Committee also detailed one member to travel to Ikosi High School, Iketu, Lagos for a thorough investigation and to obtain a written Confirmation from the School which is signed by the Principal (the letter of Confirmation is attached as Annexure D).

The Committee therefore urge all aspirants to desist from making unfounded allegations that could undermine the credibility of the party primaries.

Recommendations:

Based on the findings of the vetting process, the committee recommends the following:

All aspirants are cleared to participate in the Screening Exercises.

The following aspirant must present the originals (for sighting) and copies of the following documents before the Screening Committee:

Adewale Akinterinwa Olumuyiwa:

APC Membership Card and Certificate of Indigeneship.

Francis Adeoayo Faduyile:

Certificate of Indigeneship.

Olusoji Adewale Ehinlanwo:

Certificate of Indigeneship.

Olusola Alex Oke:

Certificate of Indigeneship and Birth Certificate.

Omogoroye Folakemi Judith:

Certificate of Indigeneship.

Waheed-Adekojo Funmilayo Mary:

Birth Certificate.

Conclusion:

The Vetting Committee is confident that the vetting process has been conducted with integrity and transparency.

The Committee’s recommendations are aimed at ensuring that only qualified and credible aspirants are presented for the party primaries, in line with the party’s commitment to internal democracy and good governance.

Professor Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana Life Bencher, Notary Public

National Legal Adviser,

Chairman.