Ondo 2024: Oke counters Aiyedatiwa, says there’s vacancy on Government House

One of the aspirants for the upcoming Ondo State governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Olusola Oke, has faulted the claim by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa that there is no vacancy in the Government House.

The lawyer made this known to newsmen after his screening on Friday by the Screening Committee of the APC in Abuja.

Oke said: “It is an aphorism from all incumbent persons.

“I heard this one in Lagos when (Akinwunmi) Ambode was there.

“Ambode said: ‘No vacancy.’

“He had to leave when he needed to leave.

“It is a statement of wish and desire by the governor and it is a statement that is intended to undermine a democratic exercise.

“If we are going to primaries and the people will have to determine, how would anybody have the guts to say there is no vacancy?

“There is no vacancy between now and February next year, no doubt, but after February, his one year term will be exhausted and then there will be a vacancy.

“I don’t intend to take over from him before the expiration of his one year in office.

“So, the essence of this exercise is that there will be vacancy after one year term, and that he or somebody else will occupy the seat.

“Having regard to my wide contact with the people, I believe that I am succeeding him.”