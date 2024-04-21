Ondo 2024: Commissioner beaten over APC primary result sheets + Photo

The Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Banjo Ajaka, was attacked by party members during the primary election of the All Progressives Congress for the upcoming governorship election at Ugbo Ward 3 in the Ilaje Council Area of the state for allegedly hiding election result sheets.

Ajaka was reportedly beaten to a stupor by the party members and was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

An eyewitness account said that the APC members, who demanded the result sheets, descended on Ajaka after the electoral officers said he was withholding the sheet.

According to the witness: “Ajaka, the Commissioner for Health, received a general beating in his home town as his name was mentioned by the INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission) officer and some INEC officers together with (Governor Lucky) Aiyedatiwa camp, that compromised the system by removing the reporting sheet from the materials given to them.

“The place was like the ocean of water for the supporters of Chief Olusola Oke.

“Ugbo Ward 3 people were seriously angry with the ugly situation as they all believed that it was time for Chief Olusola Oke to govern this state.”

Ajaka, who confirmed the incident, said he was attacked because they alleged he was withholding result sheets.

Also Read:

He said they descended on him while he was trying to explain.

The Ondo State Commissioner told Vanguard that he was accused wrongly.

He said while trying to explain to the party members, they descended on him.

Vanguard News.