Ondo 2024: APC declares primary inconclusive, fixes date for rerun

The All Progressives Congress 2024 Governorship Primary Committee in Ondo State has declared the Saturday exercise inconclusive.

This was contained in a statement by the Chairman of the Committee, Governor Usman Ododo, on Sunday morning.

The statement said that a rerun election would take place in all the 13 wards of Okitipupa Local Government Area with total validated registered party members of 9,515.

It said: “Having received reports of the primary election from the 203 Wards in the 18 Local Governments of Ondo State, the Primary Election Committee has decided that election will be conducted in all the 13 Wards of Okitipupa Local Government with total validated registered members of 9,515.

“We have validated reports that the exercise did not hold in the local government due to late arrival of electoral materials and personnel as a result of logistics challenges.

“Election in Okitipupa Local Government shall be conducted 12 noon on Sunday 21st April 2024.

“The final collation of the results will be done thereafter.”