Ondo 2024: Akinterinwa, Oke Kick against Ondo APC elders endorsement of Aiyedatiwa

The campaign organisations of two frontline All Progressives Congress governorship aspirants, Wale Akinterinwa and Olusola Oke have rejected the decisions of the party elders that endorsed Governor Aiyedatiwa as the flagbearer of the party.

Ahead of the April 20 governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, party elders, under the aegis of Ondo APC Aborigines, on Tuesday, endorsed Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as their preferred aspirant.

The APC elders, at their meeting held on Tuesday in Akure, the state capital, had reportedly settled for Aiyedatiwa because he rated highest among the Ondo APC governorship aspirants.

The group had last week announced that it had screened the over 10 APC governorship aspirants down to three, saying it would finally narrow down to one, based on set criteria.

Eagle Online learnt that Aiyedatiwa, a former Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa; and another strong party stalwart, Dr Paul Akintelure, who unfortunately died last week, were being considered by the group.

The group’s chairman and a former Ambassador to Togo, Sola Iji, while addressing newsmen after their meeting on Tuesday, announced their choice of Aiyedatiwa.

He said, “We resolved in our first meeting to commit ourselves to a unanimous goal in the forthcoming governorship primary of the APC in the state. We consider this as a necessary step towards asserting our true worth in the party.

“Nevertheless, during our second meeting, we unanimously agreed to set up a nine-man committee headed by Honourable (Mrs) Christy Olufowose to identify the various aspirants jostling for the ticket of our party; assess them, using some well-thought-out criteria, and present three of them for further consideration by the leadership of the group.

“In our last meeting, the committee submitted their report wherein Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Honourable Wale Akinterinwa and Dr Paul Akintelure were recommended.

“Furthermore, the group mandated its leadership to have further consultation and deliberations in arriving at the choice of our preferred aspirant.

“Consequently, the leadership of the group met, reviewed the report of the committee and considered the three recommended aspirants qualified and worthy.

“However, in contriving the choice of our preferred aspirant, the leaders believed that it is normal and conventional to offer the right of first refusal to His Excellency, Honourable Lucky Aiyedatiwa as a sitting governor.”

Iji stated further that, “On the whole, having been satisfied with the conduct and performance of His Excellency, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, we are pleased to inform the general public that he is our preferred aspirant in the forthcoming governorship primary of APC in Ondo State.

“By this decision, we are determined to deploy our numerical strength and resources to ensure the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa at the primary. It is our fervent belief that Governor Aiyedatiwa’s candidature will position our party for a resounding victory at the general election and engender good governance in the state.”

Dissatisfied with the development, the Wale Akinterinwa Campaign Organisation has described the action of elders as biassed, saying some of them had earlier declared support for Aiyedatiwa openly.

In a statement titled ‘Who is fooling who?’, the spokesperson for the group, Mr Segun Ajiboye, described the decision of the APC elders as warped.

“If the discussion for endorsement of an aspirant were a matter in the court of law, these elders would have been asked to recuse themselves. Both Ambassador Sola Iji and Senator Ajayi Boroffice (members of the Aborigine) were conspicuously present when Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa declared his intention to contest the election.

“How could these elders have been fair to other aspirants when they, indeed have before now declared their support for Aiyedatiwa?” Ajiboye queried.

In the same vein, the spokesperson for the Olusola Oke Campaign Organisation, Mr Ojo Oyewamide, rubbished the endorsement by the APC elders.

“The truth is that the aborigines are well-known supporters of Governor Aiyedatiwa. They had openly endorsed the governor before now. What they have just done is no news to us. Their choice does not amount to that of the party.

“The aborigines are not superior to other members in terms of membership. We know those who have made great contributions to the development of the party in the state. When the chips are down, we know who is always there for the party and its teeming members.

“We reiterate our belief that Chief Oke will clinch the ticket of our great party at the shadow poll slated for April 20. Our belief is erected on his popularity among members of the party occasioned by his great contributions to the party, experience and capacity.

“We also believe that he will secure the mandate of the people of Ondo state at the November 16 governorship election in the state. To us, that will be the real and greatest endorsement,” Oyewamide said.