Onasanya sworn-in as 20th Ogun Head of Service

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Monday inaugurated Kehinde Onasanya as the 20th Head of Service of the state.

Governor Abiodun, speaking at the occasion in Abeokuta, said his appointment symbolised a call to greater service.

He said that his administration would continue to fulfill all the promises made to the public service by ensuring provision of adequate working tools for the workforce.

Abiodun further stated that his administration would continue to remain committed, not only to the public service, but also to the broader development of humanity.

According to him, the civil service is the backbone and engine that drives the policies and the bridge that connects the aspiration of the people with the actions of the government.

He said: “As you are all very aware, civil service is the bedrock of our administration; the engine that drives our policies and the bridge that connects the aspiration of the people with the actions of the government.

“It plays a crucial role in ensuring effective governance, effective service delivery and implementation of government programmes and initiatives.”

The governor challenged the new Head of Service to raise the standard of the state public service and tread the path of excellence that his predecessors were known for.

“By your appointment, you are now the standard bearer of the proud legacy, as bequeathed by our forebears in the public service,” Abiodun said.

In his remarks, Onasanya appreciated the governor for being a man of equity and fairness, assuring that the civil service, under his leadership, would continue to support his administration.

He promised to continue to ensure discipline and improve the ethical standard of the service in tandem with the state government’s resolve to grow its internally-generated revenue.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Onasanya, whose appointment was announced on April 8, 2024 by Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, took over from Kolawole Fagbohun, who retired after a meritorious service.

Until his appointment, the new Head of Service was the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Political Affairs and Administration.

He joined the civil service as an Information Officer, Grade Level 8 on December 2, 1993 and rose through the ranks to become a Director on Grade Level 17 before his appointment as a Permanent Secretary on October 2, 2020.