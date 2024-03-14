Olohunwa reacts to report he’s now new Lagos NURTW Chairman

A former Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Alhaji Rafiu Olohunwa, has debunked the publication declaring him as the union’s newly appointed Lagos State Chairman.

Olohunwa reacted to the publication in a statement personally signed by him on Thursday in Lagos State.

He described the publication as misleading and an attempt by mischievous elements to cause uproar in the NURTW.

He said: “Let me state emphatically that under no circumstances did I, Comrade Rafiu Akanni Olohunwa, authorise, approve, or partake in such misleading publication.

“As a law-abiding comrade of NURTW who understands the extant law, due process and has respect for constituted authority of the union under the leadership of our National President, Prof Ibikunle Tajudeen Baruwa, I can never be part of such a publication.

“This is obviously a cheap attempt to cause controversy and chaos in the NURTW with the use of social media and other forms to spread and promote unsubstantiated propaganda by detractors.”

The former NURTW boss then urged the public to disregard any information not personally signed by him or made available through his official social media handles.