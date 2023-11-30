Oladips raps Qdot for hasty ‘alive’ announcement amid death speculations

Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips has slammed his colleague, Qdot, for declaring him alive after reports of his death surfaced.

Oladips in a series of posts on his Instagram stories Thursday, accused Qdot of seeking attention by prematurely asserting his well-being during a challenging time.

Oladips also called out a social media user for sharing an outdated video as proof of his current status and criticised bloggers for allegedly misleading the public.

He wrote, “I know there is cruise, there is clout, and then there is truth…!!!

“Qdot the reason why you posted ‘My gee is alive’ at a time my family was unsure of my situation is so appalling & uncalled for.

“I dey where I dey struggle with my life you dey post ‘my gee is alive’. Unnecessarily misleading everyone. Made it look like me and you just had a conversation.

“Bro I went through it hard & anything could have happened. The last time I & you had any conversation was Jan 2nd 2022. I get proof & soon I’ll tell the story in full!.

“Cos why una dey always do like this for this industry tori Olorun?

ALSO READ:

NDA matriculates 439 cadets, charges them on discipline, integrity

Mohbad: Naira Marley, Sam Larry makes charity outreach after meeting bail conditions

State of rural communities in Lagos State (1)

“And to the stupid boy that posted that I was eating turkey & rice say I dey ‘set ring light’, even posted a video of us hugging each other, making it look like I pranked Nigerians or pulled a stunt, for the record. That video he posted is ‘2 years old’. I get proof… the video was made at my house in Orchid, crazy thing yeah? I don’t even live in that house anymore. tey tey sef!

“There was never a video or post of me telling Nigerians ‘heyyy everyone it’s a prank!!!’ it was all speculation based on hearsay and clout chasing, bloggers misleading gullible Nigerians for likes & comments, and the smart ones know how to put 1&2 together so I am not bothered… I was not with my phones or online all that period. Sheybi nah person wey even dey healthy dey remember social media!

“ANYWAYS, just in case I’m not as accessible or as kind as I used to be. nah people like this boy cause am cos nah help I help the boy, that short clip he posted almost ruined me and I don’t think he understands the gravity of what he’s done yet! but he will.”

Oladips’ management had in a statement released via his Instagram page announced that the rapper passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

However, Oladips’ colleague and close associate, Qdot, shared a picture of Oladips the following day revealing that the rapper was alive.