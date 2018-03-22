Okemesi Grammar School rounds off 60th anniversary programmes

The weeklong event that is scheduled to end on Saturday had seen the pupils and some of the old students planting trees and participating in a football match.

As part of activities marking its 60th anniversary, which began on Monday, Okemesi Grammar School in Ekiti West will round off the programmes with a health walk within the school premises and a procession within the metropolis.

According to a press statement issued by the organising committee, the Saturday grand finale is meant to cap the programme with awards and commissioning of projects.

The launching of N100 million development fund on the last day is to be witnessed by the Governor of Ekiti State, Peter Ayodele Fayose, who doubles as the Special Guest of Honour, and would be supported by royal fathers of the day: the Owa-Ooye of Okemesi land, Oba Michael Gbadebo Adedeji; and the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe.

The programme did not leave out the dead as a remembrance service had been planned for late Alumni at the St Michael Anglican Church, Odowo Street, Okemesi Ekiti.