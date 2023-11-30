Ogun: Slain Director of Finance buried, Governor declares one-week mourning period

The remains of the late Taiwo Oyekanmi, the Director of Finance and Administration in the Ogun State Governor’s Office, was on Thursday laid to rest.

The late Oyekanmi was buried at his hometown in Ifonyintedo, Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State.

He was shot dead on official duty by armed robbers who attacked him on the Kuto flyover in Abeokuta on his way to the Governor’s Office conveying some amount of money.

NAN reports that earlier in the day, the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, had paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased at his Abeokuta home.

Abiodun during the visit promised that the state government would take full responsibility of the family left behind by the deceased.

“I assure the family and the people of the state that those behind the killing will be caught and brought to justice,” an emotional Abiodun said, describing the deceased as diligent, hardworking, honest and God-fearing.

He said the Governor’s Office and the entire state workforce had been devastated by the killing, assuring that everything possible would be done to bring the killers to justice.

“How could we have imagined by yesterday morning that we would be here today condoling with this family.

“Taiwo was very hardworking, very dedicated, diligent, honest, unassuming, a man who loved God, who served God and was very humble,” the governor said.

He noted that the death of Oyekanmi was a painful reminder that life is a journey, adding that the deceased lived a life of impact, touched everybody and was well respected by everyone.

Abiodun directed that the national flag should be flown at half-mast and declared a one-week mourning period in honour of the deceased.