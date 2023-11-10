Ogun Police Command trains officers on policing capacity 

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have gone through a two-day refresher course aimed at enhancing their policing capabilities.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a press release Friday.

The course, which took place in Abeokuta and was inaugurated by the State’s Commissioner of Police Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha on Tuesday this week focused on various key aspects of law Enforcement and Fundamental human rights Law.

Odutola said the training program covered a range of important topics, including: fundamental human rights, police statutory duties, interagency collaboration, the appropriate use of firearms, and the introduction to artificial intelligence in policing.

“This comprehensive curriculum aimed to equip the officers with updated knowledge and skills necessary to effectively carry out their duties in a rapidly evolving security landscape” Odutola stated.

The initiative to organise this two-day capacity building she said was in collaboration with Fimihan Adeoye Security Consult, a reputable global information technology and security assistance company based in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Odutola stated that Fimihan Adeoye Security Consult specialises in partnering with security agencies to provide refined training programs based on world-class curriculum.

ALSO READ:

ECWA urges Tinubu to make tertiary institutions tuition-free

N2.17tr Supplementary Budget: FG tutors Obi on essence

Kogi 2023: 2m voters registered to vote – INEC

She said: “The importance of continuous learning and professional development was underscored by the CP, who recognized the significance of upgrading the knowledge and skills of the command’s officers. By participating in this refresher course, the senior officers would not only enhance their own policing acumen but also be able to impart their newly acquired expertise to their subordinates at their respective Area Commands and Divisions.

“During the training sessions, the participants engaged in interactive syndicate sessions, where they had the opportunity to ask questions and delve deeper into topics such as report writing, planning principles, and case file handling. Additionally, a comprehensive review of the 2020 Police Act was conducted to ensure that the officers were well-versed in the legal framework governing their operations.

“Overall, the refresher course received positive feedback from the over 115 officers who attended, with many expressing their satisfaction and acknowledging the value it added to their policing capabilities. By investing in continuous training and knowledge enhancement, the Ogun State Police Command aims to maintain a highly skilled and professional workforce capable of meeting the evolving challenges of law enforcement in Ogun State”.