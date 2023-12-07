Ogun: JSS 1 student dies inside laboratory

A Junior Secondary School 1 student of Abeokuta Grammar School, Ogun State, Oluwafikayomi Akinoso, is dead.

According to available information, the “active and humorous JSS1A student” died inside the laboratory.

Sources told The Eagle Online that Akinoso wrote his French examination, which was the last for the term, on Monday.

ALSO READ:

EPL: Van Dijk volley sets up Liverpool for win over Sheffield United

EPL: McTominay nets brace to lead Man U to win over Chelsea

EPL: Stuttering Manchester City lose to Aston Villa

However, like other students, they still go to the school, awaiting the end of term, which is scheduled for next week.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, his class was originally a Science Technology class, where some machines were kept.

He was said to be playing with one of the machines when he fell down and one of them fell heavily on him.

The management of Abeokuta Grammar School was said to have rushed Akinoso to the nearby Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, where he was certified as: “Brought In Dead.”

The staff and students of the school were said to have been thrown into mourning, with many of them recalling how good the late student was to them.