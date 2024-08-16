Ogoni youths warn against pipeline shutdown threats

The National Youth Council of Ogoni People, the youth wing of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, has strongly warned Ogoni youths against threats to disrupt oil flow through the Trans Niger Pipeline.

It said while it backs demand for surveillance contracts for them, the shutdown threats were a wrong and violent approach.

The President of NYCOP, Theophilus Mbagha, made this known on Thursday in Bori, Rivers State in reaction to threats by some Ogoni youths to shut down the TNP over pipeline surveillance contracts.

Recall that some Ogoni youths on Wednesday under the auspices of Youth Leaders of Ogoni Oil Host Communities had threatened to shut down the pipelines should the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited fail to award pipeline surveillance contracts to them within 14 days.

Also Read:

Mbagha said: “I want to call on our youths to desist from issuing threats as a means of achieving their goals.

“If there are issues, we should explore all peaceful means to dialogue and get things resolved.

“That is the position of NYCOP on the issue.

“While we support the award of the pipeline contracts to Ogoni youths as a means of engaging them meaningfully, we strongly discourage the use of threats and acts of violence as a means to achieve goals.”

Mbagha assured the youths of his support at all times and urged them to conduct themselves peacefully in their quest to be heard and seek redress of all kinds.

He further encouraged Ogoni youths to be hopeful in the commitment of MOSOP to protect the interest of Ogoni youths.

He assured them that the President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, is very committed to youth development.

He urged Ogoni youths to avoid all violent tendencies and maintain the peace in Ogoni communities.

Post Views: 0