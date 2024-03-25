Obi in Kebbi, speaks on tackling insecurity, poverty

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, says improved investment in agriculture will address the problems of insecurity, poverty, inflation, and food security affecting the country.

The former Governor of Anambra State stated this when he visited Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State on Sunday.

Describing agriculture as the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, Obi stressed that adequate funding of the sector would turn the economic fortune of the country around.

He said: “Nigeria has the largest uncultivated land in the world, most of which is located in the northern part of the country.

“With effective agricultural production, the sector has the capability to take millions of Nigerians out of poverty and address the problems of insecurity in the country.

“In addition, agriculture is the basic foundation for attaining food security, eliminating hunger and also serves as foreign exchange earner to stabilise the economy.

“We have no other country but Nigeria.

“We must, therefore, create a better place for our children.”

The presidential candidate acknowledged the position of Kebbi State as an agricultural hub, adding that it has the capacity to feed the nation through increased production.

He explained that his visit to Kebbi State, after similar visits to Nasarawa, Niger and Sokoto States, was to break Ramadan fast with fellow Muslims and identify areas of needs that he can assist.

He said: “In the course of my visit to Kebbi, I have provided Ramadan breakfast to 100 Muslims and commissioned a solar-powered borehole at Hutawa Fulani settlement in Birnin Kebbi.”

Responding, Governor Idris, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida, thanked Obi for the visit.

Idris assured Obi of his administration’s commitment to continue to invest in human capital development, particularly those in the agricultural sector.

He said: “Recently, the state government procured N2.9 billion worth of fertilisers and distributed them free to farmers across the states irrespective of party affiliations.

“We have equally provided solar-powered water pumps and other agricultural inputs to farmers.

“The goal is to reduce the cost of production, increase yields and stabilise prices of farm produce.”