Obi condemns Benue, Plateau killings, sit-at-home in South East

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, has condemned the criminal activities and sit-at-home by a faction of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

Obi, who was also a former Governor of Anambra State, made this known in series of tweets on his Twitter handle.

In the tweets on Thursday, he said the criminal activities were causing undue hardship on the people, adding that this must be nipped in the bud.

He further lamented the killings in the South East and Benue and Plateau States, calling for a more strategic approach to stop the mayhem.

The presidential candidate urged critical stakeholders and leaders of traditional, Christian and Muslim groups to continue pushing for peace among their people in the way and manner they conducted themselves.

Obi noted that it was unacceptable that hundreds of innocent lives would continue to be wasted in the country needlessly through communal clashes, bandits and kidnapping.

He tweeted: ““The rising insecurity in the country leading to mindless bloodletting, particularly in the North Central zone of the country, and the continued disruption of business and social activities in the South-East are all becoming very worrisome.

“Also disturbing is the continued disruption of business and social activities in the region over the Sit-at-Home directive, purported to be coming from (IPOB) when the body has publicly denied issuing such directive.

“What is going on in the South-East therefore, is essentially a criminal activity that must be tackled with all hands being on deck, security agencies, and the people alike.”

Obi commended the South East Governors for their renewed efforts at restoring peace, adding, however, that there was the need to be more strategic and intelligence-driven in the approach to reducing the suffering of innocent people.

He said the people through their various governments should up their value for human lives in the way and manner they responded to issues that touched lives.