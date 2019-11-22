Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Friday swore-in Justice Esther Edigin as the seventh Chief Judge of the state, following the retirement of Justice Esohe Ikponmwen.

At the ceremony held at Government House in Benin, Obaseki urged judicial officers in the state to maintain worthy records.

“I commend judicial officers in the state on how they have remained unsoiled despite operating at a time where the judiciary is having several integrity concern.

“Edo has not recorded any incident of suspension or dismissal of a judge by the Nigerian Judicial Council on account of corruption.

“This is a worthy record and one which I implore all judicial officers to maintain,” he said.

He said that the new chief judge faithfully served as judge in the state, urging her to ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

The governor also urged Edigin to strengthen the state magistracy.

In her remarks, the new chief judge said that her intention was to prioritise staff welfare especially that of the magistracy.

She promised that her administration would have zero tolerance for corruption.

Edigin promised to work with other judges in the state and other arms of government to ensure effective dispensation of justice.

She, however, appealed to the executive arm to complete the process of financial independence for the judiciary in accordance with Section 121 sub-Section 3 of the Constitution.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Edigin was born on May 17, 1956.

She was called to bar on July 17, 1979.

In 1989, Edigin joined the then Bendel State Judiciary as Chief Magistrate Grade 11 and was appointed a high court judge in 2001.