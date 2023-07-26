Obaseki appoints travel journalist as Chief Press Secretary

828 828

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has appointed Andrew Okungbowa, a travel journalist, as his new Chief Press Secretary.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Sir Osarodion Ogie.

According to the SSG, Okungbowa’s appointment takes immediate effect.

Okungbowa, a graduate of Theatre Arts from the University of Benin, also holds a Masters Degree in English from the University of Lagos.

He was a former president of the Association Travel and Tourism writers of Nigeria and Weekend Editor with the Daily Telegraph newspapers in Lagos.

Well travelled Okungbowa was, at a point in his career, a staff of the Guardian Newspapers.

He had helped in stabilising the Association of Tour Operators of Nigeria as its Executive Secretary.

Before his appointment, Okungbowa was Special Adviser, Inter-government Relations to the President, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, Nkereweum Onung.