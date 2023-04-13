OAU hands over students allegedly linked to killing of Part 5 student

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ole Ife, Osun State says it has handed over suspects allegedly involved in the murder of a final year student of the institution, Okoli Aishe.

The school’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

In the interview on Wednesday in Ile-Ife, Olarewaju said the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Simeon Bamire, and the entire community were saddened over the murder of the student.

“Nobody knows that students can go to that level of indiscipline to cost the life of their mate,” he said.

The spokesman stressed that the suspects should have adhered to the constitutional provisions and the university’s regulations rather than taking the law into their hands.

Olarewaju said the University had set up a committee to unravel the circumstances leading to the gruesome murder of the student.

Aishe, a final-year student of Civil Engineering Department, was clobbered to death in a mob action over alleged cell phone theft.