NYCN backs full implementation of expatriate employment levy

The Forum of the State Chairmen of the National Youth Council of Nigeria has urged President Bola Tinubu to ensure full implementation of the Expatriate Employment Levy.

The Chairman of the forum, Abdul-Quadri Abdul-Salam, made the appeal during a news conference on Tuesday.

Abdul-Salam, who spoke in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, said that EEL had the potential to expeditiously address both economic and security challenges facing the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that EEL is a fee imposed on employers hiring expatriate staff in Nigeria.

It serves to address specific socio-economic factors within the nation.

Abdul-Salam said that recognising the escalating influx of foreign labour into the country, government deemed it necessary to introduce the EEL to balance economic expansion, social equity, and workforce enhancement.

According to him, EEL aims to regulate the employment of expatriates in Nigeria, while encouraging the recruitment and training of local talent, including young Nigerians.

He said: “Imposing EEL will incentivise the hiring and development of Nigerian workers, thereby reducing dependence on foreign labour and fostering indigenous capacity building.

“While the EEL has garnered both acclaim and criticism, it remains a pivotal policy in nurturing local talent and fostering economic empowerment.

“NYCN Chairmen Forum wholeheartedly supports the implementation of the Expatriate Employment Levy in Nigeria, viewing it as a significant measure to ensure fair job access across the nation, particularly for Nigerian youth.”

The Chairman implored the relevant government Ministries, Departments and Agencies and other stakeholders to endorse and diligently pursue the successful implementation of the EEL for the benefit of Nigerians.

Abdul-Salam said: “We advocate for collaboration among government agencies, private sector stakeholders, and civil society organisations to ensure the successful execution of the EEL.

“We want quick achievement of EEL objectives, thus fostering a more inclusive and prosperous future for Nigerian youth, and laying the groundwork for sustainable development and economic growth.”