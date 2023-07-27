Nwifuru to build 65 duplexes for royal fathers

828 828

Ebonyi State government has approved the construction of sixty-five duplexes for traditional rulers across the state.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Engr. Jude Okpor, in his office while briefing newsmen on the outcome of Wednesday’s State Executive Council meeting.

The Commissioner explained that the initiative was towards fulfilling part of the governor’s campaign promises.

Okpor said: “The Ebonyi State Executive Council approved the construction of a befitting duplex for each of the traditional rulers presently holding sway in their respective communities across the state, in fulfilment of the campaign promise of our governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.”

The Commissioner further disclosed that the State government, in its commitment to improving quality of service delivery at the State University, has approved upward review of the monthly subvention to the institution from N150 million to N200 million.

According to the Commissioner, Governor Nwifuru further directed the release of the sum of N300 million promised the university by the immediate past administration.

Okpor noted that the sum of N700 million would be released cumulatively, to the University to enable it meet its needs as directed by the Governor.

Heexplained: “It’s unequivocally correct to say that the present administration has been in power for almost two months, consequently, council approved an upward review of the monthly Subvention to Ebonyi State University, EBSU from N150m to N200m in retrospect.

“The Council also approved the release of the sum of N300m earlier promised by the immediate past administration to the University.

“Holistically, the total sum of N700m will be released to Ebonyi State University as directed by Exco.”

Briefing further, the Commissioner disclosed that the Executive Council received a report on the commencement of fertilizer production by the Ebonyi State Fertilizer and Chemical Company in accordance with the directive of the last Exco meeting and consequently approved the procurement and distribution of Thirteen Thousand (13,000) bags of fertilizers to farmers across the state.

Other issues discussed at the meeting, according to the Commissioner, centered around infrastructure, power, Small and Medium Enterprise development and capital city development.