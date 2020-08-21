The National Vice-President South West of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade Cosmos Oni, has commended the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, for his dedication to bringing succour to civil and public servants as well as retirees in the State in the area of their welfare and working conditions.

Oni said this on Thursday at a send forth programme organised for him by the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, where he worked till his retirement.

The event which was witnessed by the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, and the State Chairman, NUJ, Comrade Ademola Babalola, alongside his executive members, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry and Directors, took place at the Film Theatre of the Ministry.

Cosmos said: “The present administration has given hope to somebody like me that is just retiring that I will get my benefits before I die.

“In the recent past, so many people died without receiving their gratuity because the past administrations did not take the welfare of retirees as sacrosanct.

“Since the arrival of Engr. Seyi Makinde as the governor of our dear State, we can say it is no more news that workers salaries and emoluments have not been paid later than the 25th of every month.

“Same goes for pension of retirees.

“It has given room for workers to have savings and plan again.

“We commend the governor.”

The Commissioner urged workers to continue to give their best to the State’s service so as to make Oyo State one of the best in the country in the area of commerce and social development.

He reiterated the State Administration’s stand on workers’ and retirees’ welfare as important, citing the example of the retired civil servant who was bedridden at the hospital and the governor ordered the immediate payment of his gratuity.

Olatunbosun said: “The singular example indicates the fact that we have a governor who cares for all.

“Not only the workforce, but the entire people of the State.

“The love he has for the people is reflected in the infrastructural projects that currently litter the whole State.

“No zone of the State is not affected by road project,s which are conceived to make people have easy movement from one place to another.

“Talk of healthcare, education, agriculture and job creation among others, the present administration has taken them all as important and the governor is not relenting.”

Babalola commended Oni, who he called a major force in journalism and the union, for putting his best into the profession, praying God to continue to be with him after the meritorious service to the State.