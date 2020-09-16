The Nigeria Union of Journalists Correspondents’ Chapel, Niger State Council has elected new officials that would pilot its affairs for the next three years.

The election was held on Wednesday.

The election had Yakubu Mustapha Bina of People’s Daily Newspaper emerge the new Chairman and Abdul Isa of Voice of Nigeria as Vice Chairman of the chapel both unopposed.

The peaceful and well coordinated elections had Daniel Okpole Atori of New Telegraph Newspapers defeating Emperor Simon of Channels Television to emerge Secretary of the Chapel.

Other officials elected are Priscilla Dennis of Daily Post, who emerged Financial Secretary after defeating Samson Ojagbane of African Independent Television and Mathew Jwantu of Standard Newspaper emerged Treasurer unopposed.

In a brief inaugural speech, Mustapha thanked members for voting him and promised to be a “servant leader”.

He also promised to run an all-inclusive regime, adding that he would be a listening leader that would take the chapel to greater heights.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Muhammmad Sani Idris, who was represented by his Technical Assistant, Comrade Iliya Garba, assured the new Executive of government’s unflinching support and cooperation.

Also, the State Chairman of the NUJ, Niger State Council, Comrade Abdu Idris, represented by the Council Secretary, Abu Nmodu, charged the new Executive to always refer to the NUJ constitution in their dealings.

Idris further called on members of the Chapel to work in unity to improve the lives of its members, especially in welfare and trainings.

The new Executive Council members were sworn in by Nmodu.