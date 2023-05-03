NUC boss to speak at UNIFEMGA National Reunion

Professor Abubakar Rasheed, National Universities Commission (NUC) Executive Secretary will on Saturday May 13, 2023 deliver the 2023 annual national reunion lecture of the Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association (UNIFEMGA) at Ile-Ife, Osun state.

In a statement by the Chairman Planning Committee of the Reunion, Mohammed Buari and Samsudeen Adenopo, Public Relations Officer, it was mentioned that the three-day conference of which the lecture is a part, would hold at Oduduwa Hall, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife, Osun state from Friday May 12 to Sunday May 14, 2023.

The statement added that the NUC boss would speak on the theme of the day: “The Future of Higher Education in Nigeria, Emerging Trends, Challenges and Opportunities’’ while the Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, is the Royal Father of the day.

It added that Mallam Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN), would chair the occasion on Saturday with Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire as the Host Vice-Chancellor.

UNIFEMGA said that there would be a networking dinner on Friday May 12, to be hosted by Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti, BOT Chairman of UNIFEMGA and Pro-Chancellor, Summit University Offa with Dr Akintoye Akindele as the Guest Speaker and Alhaji Munirudeen Animasahun as the Chairman.

The topic for discussion is “Entrepreneurship and the Future of Work”.

The statement added that the dinner will hold at Ifeloju Hall at the OAU Ile Ife from 9 pm.

The reunion activities will commence with a special Jumat Service at OAU Central Mosque, inauguration of an ultra modern library donated to UNIFEMGA in memory of Alhaji Abdullahi Bello, the late Baba Adinni of OAU Muslim Community by his children at the mosque premises, a courtesy call on the new Vice-Chancellor and a welcome reception for all the delegates.

Other lined up activities include the presentation of scholarship grant to students of the university, Annual General Meeting as well as BHQ AGM meeting.

Other highlights of the three-day national reunion conference include keep fit exercise, novelty match among the branches, family retreat and children visit to OAU National History Museum as well as Press Conference on Sunday.

Speaking on its uniqueness, Alhaji Abdulfattah Olanlege, UNIFEMGA National President said the 2023 reunion coincided with the month Nigeria is transiting from outgoing regime of President Muhammadu Buhari to that of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, as well as finding the lasting solution to incessant crisis in the education sector and a unique opportunity to take stock on how well UNIFEMGA has contributed to the university and society at large.

Over 200 delegates from all the branches, including those in the Diaspora have already registered to participate in the 2023 National reunion Conference .