NSF: Plateau defeat Yobe to advance in volleyball semi-final

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Plateau defeated Yobe 3-1 after taking charge of the game mostly by winning 20-25 25-14 25-17 25-21.

Plateau volleyball team on Wednesday beat Yobe 3-1 in mens’ volleyball to advance to semi-final in the ongoing 2018 National Sports Festival (NSF) in Abuja.

Yobe’s Coach, Mohammed Daniel, said after the game that his team played well but did not win.

He said: “If you play to instructions, you will have a good result, my players tried their best, which is not enough for them to win their game.

“We won our first game against Ondo and we lost the second game against Rivers. We will go back to the drawing board and prepare for our next game against Enugu tomorrow (Thursday).”

On her part, the Coach of Plateau, Rakiya Mohammed, said her players did extremely well.

She said: “I am glad that we won our match today. We have now qualified for the semi-finals with Enugu tomorrow (Thursday). Our Target is to win the gold and we will have it.”

In the female category: Lagos walk over Gombe to earn three points.

The coach of Lagos State female volleyball team, Taiwo Oladipupo, said he wanted to play the game and receive three points without struggle.

Oladipupo said: “We are playing the semifinal match against Kaduna tomorrow (Thursday).

“We are here to take the only gold medal in the female category.”

Five states had participated in the female category: Lagos, Kaduna, Delta, Enugu and Plateau.