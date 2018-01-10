Major highly capitalised equities posted huge gains on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Wednesday to sustain three-day with the market capitalisation growing by N517 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the market capitalisation appreciated by N517 billion or 3.06 per cent to close at N14.880 trillion as against N14.363 trillion following Dangote Cement gain.

Also, the All-Share Index, which crossed over 40,000 mark on Tuesday, grew further appreciating by 1,453.14 points or 3.06 per cent to hit 41,816.11 as against 40,362.97 on Tuesday.

Dangote Cement led the gainers’ table, growing by N9.50 to close at N247 per share.

Nigerian Breweries followed with a gain of N6 to close at N146, while Conoil gained N3.48 to close at N37.51 per share.

International Breweries appreciated by N3.01 to close at N60, while Beta Glass added N2.56 to close at N53.87 per share.

On the other hand, Guinness topped the losers’ chart, shedding N1.80 to close at N100.20 per share.

UAC Property trailed with a loss of 3k to close at N3, while Fidelity Bank was down by 2k to close at N2.92 per share.

NAN also reports that the volume of shares traded closed upbeat as investors bought and sold 1.09 billion shares valued at N13.29 billion in 8,025 deals.

This was in contrast with 770.89 million shares worth N7.89 billion transacted in 7,395 deals on Wednesday.

Transcorp drove the activity chart trading 184.73 million shares valued at N365.27 million.

Diamond Bank came second with 136.61 shares worth N314.53 million, while

Access Bank traded 121.96 million shares valued at N1.44 billion.

Fidelity Bank exchanged 86.03 million shares worth N259.96 million, while FBN Holdings traded 72.47 million shares valued at N770.42 million.